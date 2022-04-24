Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New sensor in Mississippi helps with air quality monitoring

(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A sensor recently installed at The University of Southern Mississippi will allow Hattiesburg-area residents to help check air quality.

The university says it is one of three places in Mississippi to install a PurpleAir sensor as part of an initiative with NASA Langley, led by the University of Toledo.

The other Mississippi sites are in the northeastern part of the state and on the Gulf Coast. Several states in the South - including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina - have several sensor sites.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: One dead and two injured after Mill Street shooting
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

Alumnus to lead Mississippi School for Math and Science
Our Sunday holds a few spot showers and then storms return on Monday. Our severe threat for...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man
UMMC hosts African American visit day