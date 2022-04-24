New sensor in Mississippi helps with air quality monitoring

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A sensor recently installed at The University of Southern Mississippi will allow Hattiesburg-area residents to help check air quality.

The university says it is one of three places in Mississippi to install a PurpleAir sensor as part of an initiative with NASA Langley, led by the University of Toledo.

The other Mississippi sites are in the northeastern part of the state and on the Gulf Coast. Several states in the South - including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina - have several sensor sites.

