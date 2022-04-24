Mother of Tyre Sampson to file wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The mother of a North County teen who was killed when he fell off a ride at a theme park in Orlando, Florida will be filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit will officially be filed Monday against multiple businesses, spokespersons told News 4 Sunday afternoon. Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell off the Free Fall ride at ICON Plaza in Orlando in March.

Questions have been raised about whether Sampson was too large to be allowed on the ride. He weighed more than 300 pounds. A report conducted by outside engineers said Sampson was not properly secure on the ride.

“The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to misadjustment of the harness proximity sensors,” said the report from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis, Inc.

Sampson’s mother and her attorney are scheduled to speak at a press conference about the lawsuit Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

