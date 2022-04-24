Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating missing 30-year-old Robert Alexander Easterling.

Easterling was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, on Stockyard Road located in Pickens, Miss., wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and military dress-type boots.

If anyone has information, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.

