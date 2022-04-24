First Alert Forecast: greater chance for showers & thunderstorms to arrive Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible into this evening across central and southwest MS. We should see most of the activity quiet down overnight as warm and slightly muggy weather continues. Expect overnight lows to drop to middle 60s by early tomorrow morning under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity should increase across our area Monday, especially by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front drops in from the northwest. There is a low-end chance for gusty winds tomorrow, but the risk for severe storms remain very low. Temperatures tomorrow ahead of the front will rise to the lower and middle 80s before we turn a tad cooler.

Lingering showers will continue into the start of our Tuesday as slightly cooler air filters in. We likely only manage the upper 60s to neat 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the cold front. Not only will we quickly dry out once this system moves out, but we will also quickly warm up. The rest of the week will consist of quiet and dry weather as high pressure build back in. Temperatures will also quickly warm back up to the 80s by the end of the week going into next weekend. Our next chance for rain could hold off until late weekend.

