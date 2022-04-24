Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy conditions to start on this Sunday, and we see rain chances return today and storms on Monday

Cloudy conditions to start our Sunday with Highs reaching up into the low 80s. We are seeing an...
Cloudy conditions to start our Sunday with Highs reaching up into the low 80s. We are seeing an opportunity for a few spot showers on our Sunday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

As we move into Sunday, we see a small chance for rain returning to the area. Highs on Sunday are in the mid-80s with partly sunny conditions and a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Sunday fall to the mid-60s.

Our Sunday holds a few spot showers and then storms return on Monday. Our severe threat for strong storms is very low!

Monday, storms return to the area with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 80s, with Lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday, our rain chances taper off with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 40s

Wednesday, our Highs return to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions, and our Lows rebound to the low 50s. A clear evening for our Wednesday.

Thursday, Highs return to the low 80s, and we see mostly sunny skies.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Our Sunday holds a few spot showers and then storms return on Monday. Our severe threat for...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: One dead and two injured after Mill Street shooting
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Emergency hearing on gag order violations in T’Kia Bevily Capital Murder case results in contempt hearing
New laundry delivery service launches in the metro
New laundry delivery service launches in the metro

Latest News

Our Sunday holds a few spot showers and then storms return on Monday. Our severe threat for...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Wetter weather ahead of us
First Alert Forecast: toasty with pop-up shower chance on Sunday ahead better rain chances by Monday
Showers likely into the new week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
We continue with our Spring conditions on this Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions today with...
First Alert Forecast: Our weekend continues with Spring-like feels with plenty of sunshine Saturday. Rain returns on Sunday.