City leaders march against gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders and citizens fed up with the increase in crime all over the Capital City marched today for change.

As gun violence continues to erupt here in the Capital City and the homicide numbers climb, city leaders say they have to come together to put an end to this problem plaguing the city.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Police Chief James Davis walked the streets of Jackson for the ‘Stop the Violence March.’

The march started at the intersection of Palmyra and Maple Street, where groups like Black Men Society were out chanting and holding signs to let everyone know they are frustrated with the crime in their communities.

“We need to get back to the things that helped our children,” said 92-year-old Merdis Johnson.

Johnson has been a resident of Palmyra Street for more than fifty years. Unable to walk, she watched the march from her porch.

She says more discipline is needed to put an end to crime.

“Parents. Parents, you need to pray,” said Johnson. “You need to have some better rules and some better regulations for your children going and coming and the places they are allowed to go.”

“I done seen people murdered, robbed, shot,” said 12-year-old Kaiden Thompson.

According to our Homicide Tracker, so far this year, there have been 38 homicides.

This time last year, the city had 48. That’s a 21 percent drop in killings year to date when compared to 2021.

Still, city leaders and citizens say the shootings and killings must stop.

“We are signed up and committed to address those problems,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis. “But, I understand that it takes us all as a community. It takes all entities to make up the community to provide the best public safety for a community.”

