Alumnus to lead Mississippi School for Math and Science

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The educator chosen to lead the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science was a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1990.

The state Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Donald Cook as executive director of the residential public high school that provides an accelerated curriculum for high school juniors and seniors.

He begins June 1 at the school, which is on the campus of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. Smith has been an educator in high schools and colleges.

He has designed a curriculum framework for Advanced Placement physics and created online science courses and labs.

