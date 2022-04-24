Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail

41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail
41 inmates baptized at Walker County Jail(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday was a moving and powerful day at the Walker County Jail.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced that 41 inmates were baptized in the Walker County Jail, and ten gave their lives to Christ on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Officials say 27 ministry volunteers of different faiths come to the jail and go into each dorm on a daily basis

“If we can help people break the chains of addiction, then I believe that they can live a better life both here on Earth and eternally. I’m proud of each of these people that made a declaration of their faith today,” said Sheriff Nick Smith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: One dead and two injured after Mill Street shooting
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Holmes County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 30-year-old man

Latest News

36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson
Rain likely on Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
The teen who died in the fall from the amusement park ride was identified as Tyre Sampson....
Mother of Tyre Sampson to file wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses
Alumnus to lead Mississippi School for Math and Science