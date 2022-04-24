36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times and killed at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Sunday.

JPD says the 36-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive around 4:00 p.m.

According to JPD, investigators are gathering information on motive and have strong leads on a suspect(s).

This is the city’s 39th homicide, according to WLBT’s Homicide Tracker.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.