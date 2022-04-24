Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
36-year-old man shot multiple times, killed while sitting inside his vehicle in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times and killed at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Sunday.

JPD says the 36-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive around 4:00 p.m.

According to JPD, investigators are gathering information on motive and have strong leads on a suspect(s).

This is the city’s 39th homicide, according to WLBT’s Homicide Tracker.

