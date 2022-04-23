Service members taking part in Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - Soldiers from across the country are training here in Mississippi for the 11th annual Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport.

The Mississippi National Guard says its goal is to provide top-notch combat training for service members.

More than 2,000 service members from the National Guard, active duty, and the reserves are participating. The Puerto Rico National Guard is also included.

Service members will take part in scenarios and activities for special combat operations. Officials say the exercise helps build a bond among service members who represent more than 20 states.

”Working with us, all the components,” said Southern Strike Director Andrew Rendon. “Developing relationships, learning each and every one of our functioning areas and our abilities to fight in a large-scale operation. Really exciting to have that opportunity to do that here.”

Officials say Southern Strike generates almost $10 million for the state.

