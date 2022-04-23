New laundry delivery service launches in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new laundry service has made it’s way to Jackson.

With the app-based service, you can have your laundry done and brought back to your home clean, fresh and folded.

Sud Share, an on-demand laundry service, is now available here in the Metro as part of the company’s recent expansion to 100 new markets.

“Technology has made everything so fast and easy, except for this chore that takes the longest and that we hate the most: laundry,” said Mort Fertel, the CEO of Sud Share. He says the company launched in Baltimore in 2018 and has expanded nationwide.

It just launched here in Jackson last week.

To take care of all laundry needs, customers pay one dollar per pound to receive clean, folded laundry within 24-hours. To get started, all you have to do is...

“You just go to your app store,” said Fertel. “Download the Sud Share app, set up an account, which takes about two minutes, and tap Do My Laundry.

From there, Fertel says you will place your laundry outside and a Sudster [launderer], will pick it up. Not only does this app lighten the load for many households when it comes to cleaning clothes, but it provides job opportunities.

“We’re having these workers come in droves,” Fertel said. “Because this is a really unique work-from-home opportunity. We have a lot of stay-at-home moms who take advantage of this.”

Sudsters can earn up to $2,000 a month, plus tips. Fertel says they can also set their own schedules and work-load. The only requirement for the job is simply….

“I mean anybody can do laundry, it’s not difficult. But it does take a certain amount of love and care. You have to be diligent, fold neatly and follow your customers instructions carefully.”

Like other on-demand services, there is zero contact between the customer and worker. Every detail or request can be made on the app.

