MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Scott County child

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 7-year-old Scott County child.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female around three feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Authorities believe Pedro is accompanied by 32-year-old Tiona Williams, who is described as a Black female around five feet, four inches tall, with dark hair.

32-year-old Tiona Williams (MBI)

They were last seen on April 21 around 5:30 p.m. in Ringgold, Miss., driving in a 2012 grey/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.

