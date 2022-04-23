Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Scott County child

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 7-year-old Scott County child.

Serinity Pedro is described as a Black/Hispanic female around three feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and sandy hair.

Authorities believe Pedro is accompanied by 32-year-old Tiona Williams, who is described as a Black female around five feet, four inches tall, with dark hair.

32-year-old Tiona Williams
32-year-old Tiona Williams(MBI)

They were last seen on April 21 around 5:30 p.m. in Ringgold, Miss., driving in a 2012 grey/brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing MS license plate V1852.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Serinity Pedro or Tiona Williams, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 469-1511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
15-year-old in custody in connection with shooting death of another 15-year-old
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
A black bear
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday

Latest News

Service members taking part in Southern Strike exercise in Gulfport
Emergency hearing on gag order violations in T’Kia Bevily Capital Murder case results in contempt hearing
Ridgeland High School holds 2022 Decision Day for seniors
Ridgeland High School holds 2022 Decision Day for seniors
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college