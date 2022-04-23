JPD: One dead and two injured after Mill Street shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mill Street and Amite Street.

According to police, Clinton Newsome was shot twice and found dead on Mill Street in front of the bus station.

Police also say that a second victim was also shot in the abdomen at the intersection.

A third person was also shot in the right arm at the intersection of Mill Street and Capitol Street.

After speaking with a witness, officers learned that the shooter and Newsome had a physical altercation at Farish Street Park.

During the altercation, Newsome took some crystal meth from the suspect.

The suspect caught up with the victims near the intersection of Amite and Mill and began firing multiple rounds with a shotgun.

There is no further information at this time.

