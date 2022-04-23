Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: toasty with pop-up shower chance on Sunday ahead better rain chances by Monday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect warm and slightly muggy conditions as you’re getting out this door this evening. Another slow and steady cool down will occur this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows are forecast to fall to the lower 60s under mostly to partly clear skies. We could potentially see areas of patchy fog develop into early tomorrow morning as well.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperature quickly warm to the middle 80s. With the heating of the day and moisture increasing across the area, there is a slight chance for pop-up showers/downpours during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly for areas west of I-55. This shouldn’t have a big impact on your plans tomorrow, but something to be mindful of. Most of us will get away without seeing any rain through the remainder of the weekend before wetter weather arrives into the new week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Monday, especially during by the evening, as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Showers will still be possible into Tuesday as the front slowly makes its way off to the south and east. Cooler air will also be filtering in by this time where we might only manage highs near 70 on Tuesday. Once this system moves out, the rest of the week will consist of drier weather as high pressure builds back in. We’ll also quickly warm back up to the 80s by late week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Showers likely into the new week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast

Most Read

File Graphic
15-year-old in custody in connection with shooting death of another 15-year-old
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
JSU Chief: Missing student may have purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to NYC
Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college
Emergency hearing on gag order violations in T’Kia Bevily Capital Murder case results in contempt hearing
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store

Latest News

Showers likely into the new week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
We continue with our Spring conditions on this Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions today with...
First Alert Forecast: Our weekend continues with Spring-like feels with plenty of sunshine Saturday. Rain returns on Sunday.
Storms returning to the area on Monday, our severe threat at the moment looks to stay low as...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Warm over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet & warm this weekend ahead of greater rain chances early next week