First Alert Forecast: toasty with pop-up shower chance on Sunday ahead better rain chances by Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect warm and slightly muggy conditions as you’re getting out this door this evening. Another slow and steady cool down will occur this evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows are forecast to fall to the lower 60s under mostly to partly clear skies. We could potentially see areas of patchy fog develop into early tomorrow morning as well.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperature quickly warm to the middle 80s. With the heating of the day and moisture increasing across the area, there is a slight chance for pop-up showers/downpours during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly for areas west of I-55. This shouldn’t have a big impact on your plans tomorrow, but something to be mindful of. Most of us will get away without seeing any rain through the remainder of the weekend before wetter weather arrives into the new week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely on Monday, especially during by the evening, as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Showers will still be possible into Tuesday as the front slowly makes its way off to the south and east. Cooler air will also be filtering in by this time where we might only manage highs near 70 on Tuesday. Once this system moves out, the rest of the week will consist of drier weather as high pressure builds back in. We’ll also quickly warm back up to the 80s by late week.

