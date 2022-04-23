Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Our weekend continues with Spring-like feels with plenty of sunshine Saturday. Rain returns on Sunday.

We continue with our Spring conditions on this Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions today with...
We continue with our Spring conditions on this Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions today with Highs reaching into the mid-80s and no rain on this Saturday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Our Saturday and Sunday look nice. We do see our rain chances return slightly Sunday late afternoon.

Saturday, mostly sunny conditions and quiet and dry. Highs on Saturday are in the mid-80s, and Lows fall to the low 60s.

As we move into Sunday, we see a small chance for rain returning to the area. Highs on Sunday are in the mid-80s with partly sunny conditions and a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Sunday fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, storms return to the area with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 80s, with Lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday, our rain chances taper off with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 40s

Wednesday, our Highs return to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions, and our Lows rebound to the low 50s. A clear evening for our Wednesday.

Thursday, Highs return to the low 80s, and we see mostly sunny skies.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

