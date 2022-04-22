Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After hours of heated debate, Ridgeland’s Zoning Board recommended the Mayor and Board of Aldermen deny a proposed development on Highland Colony Parkway.

It came after residents packed Thursday’s meeting. It would be located north of Highland Colony Baptist Church near Lake Castle Road.

It might be hard to envision right now, but, even after Thursday’s decision, it could be the location of a mix-used commercial development that would include 280 residential spaces.

The proposal was just one of several items on the agenda, but it was the one that drew the crowd. Residents had the opportunity to speak for or against the project, but, aside from the developer himself, everyone who spoke was against the idea.

Many residents say they wouldn’t mind the development if it had condos, but that the City of Ridgeland already has too many apartment complexes.

They feel another one, especially of its size, will bring bad actors into the city, among other concerns.

”Highland Colony is regarded as one of the best areas in the state,” one person argued. “That’s why I live here, so let’s not turn it into County Line Road.”

”Are they gonna get run down? Is it gonna bring crime? Is it gonna bring drug use?” another asked. “The apartments may hold up, but, frankly, in the last 20 years, people have changed. And I know how people gather who rent 900-square-foot apartments behave sometimes. It just is what it is.”

The proposed development would be built in three phases, with the first expected to be completed in 2024. Thursday’s meeting was to seek approval only for that first phase.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will make the final decision at the next board meeting on May 2.

