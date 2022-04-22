WLBT’s things to know 4/22/22: MDOT interstate closure, Kosciusko hit-and-run, Pregnancy Resource Act signed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MDOT interstate closure

traffic alert (MGN)

Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a popular stretch of interstate beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The left and right lanes of I-55 northbound to I-20 eastbound between exit 92C and exit 45 in Jackson will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Crews will be making pavement repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project. Traffic will temporarily shift to open travel lanes and MDOT says motorists are advised to drive slow and pay attention to posted signage during the temporary lane closures.

2. Kosciusko hit-and-run

Driver involved in two wrecks, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store (Kosciusko Police Department)

A driver was involved in two wrecks and a police chase before finally being captured by police in Kosciusko. It happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. when officers responded to the Sunflower Grocery Store for a report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident. Officers were given a description, tag number, and direction of travel for the vehicle that left the scene. Authorities attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and was soon involved in a second accident. Undeterred, the driver continued to flee, at times exceeding 100 miles-per-hour. The vehicle stopped at a home where the driver then exited the vehicle and ran into the house. However, officers were able to place the suspect into custody without incident. The driver, Antwon Johnson, was charged with felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, and no proof of insurance. He was given a bond of $6,200 and was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.

3. Pregnancy Resource Act signed

Mississippi is at the center of the nation’s abortion debate. Thursday, the Governor signed a bill that, he says, will make it possible to offer more support to women during pregnancy. “We will strike at the heart of the challenges that drive individuals to consider this barbaric procedure,” said Reeves. He delivered his pro-life pitch outside one of the state’s 37 pregnancy resource centers that say it’s preparing for what may happen after the Supreme Court hands down a decision that could further restrict or prevent abortions in the state. “We know at pregnancy centers that we’re going to be busier than ever,” noted Erin Kate Goode, executive director of the Center for Pregnancy Choices Metro Area. “That more is going to be required of us and more is going to be required of the communities that support us.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.