Wildflowers planted in Jackson to observe Earth Day

By Howard Ballou
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep Mississippi Beautiful got a head start on Earth Day celebrations with a seed planting event.

Members of the organization, along with volunteers, kids and agriculture department officials, gathered to plant wildflower seeds along the corridor of High Street and Jefferson Street.

Executive Director Sarah Kountouris says there’s much more to wildflowers than meets the eye.

Kountouris said, ”First of all, wildflowers are not just for the beauty or aesthetics of it, but they’re great pollinators and so we’ll be able to see lots of butterflies we hope in the area. And also, you know, our children today. Some of them don’t realize that our vegetables and our fruits don’t just come from the grocery store shelf. You know, we have to have pollinators to help provide us that will help grow the vegetables and fruits.”

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson was on hand to show his support for Keep Mississippi Beautiful. The Department of Agriculture owns the property.

And Miss Earth Day Mississippi made an appearance as well.

Kountouris says over the last 7 years, wildflowers have been planted in close to 30 sites around the state and she says the City of Ridgeland has the largest display.

