Vicksburg bar owners file federal lawsuit to reopen after being shut down 3 times

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were stabbed inside a Vicksburg bar, prompting its most recent closure.

The owners are fed up and heading into a court battle with the city.

This weekend, the downtown Vicksburg bar was shut down for the third time. Now the owners are suing the mayor and Board of Aldermen in federal court.

According to Vicksburg police, two women were stabbed inside Jacque’s on Washington Street early Sunday morning. The police chief closed the bar after the violence.

Owner and attorney Kenneth Rector has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming they’ve been unlawfully shut down for extended periods of time, without due process violating their 14th Amendment Rights.

Rector could not be reached for comment. The federal lawsuit also states the mayor, through the news media, slandered and disparaged the business’s reputation.

Mayor George Flaggs said there have been repeated violent incidents at Jacque’s over the past years. He said the owners previously entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the city and police department to improve security for the patrons, but violence there continues.

“It was a temporary closure of the bar until the bar owner comes in and signs some type of agreement with us that they were going to improve the security and correct the matters and they chose not to and they chose to sue me instead,” said Flaggs.

The mayor said he has not been served as of Thursday afternoon, but is prepared to go to court. The lawsuit is also seeking damages, court fees and compensation for losses.

