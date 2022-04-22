Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Jackson State Student

Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Jackson woman(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old student at Jackson State University.

Kamilah N. Fipps is described as a Black female who is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She is a senior at JSU from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She was last seen Tuesday, April 19, around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of J.R. Lynch Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Fipps suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kamilah N. Fipps, they are asked to contact Jackson State University Campus Police Office at 601-979-2580.

