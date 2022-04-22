Ridgeland High School holds 2022 Decision Day for seniors

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to sports, signing day is always a big event. That’s why Ridgeland High School holds a Decision Day ceremony for all seniors.

Friday morning, senior Titans took turns at the microphone to announce their plans beyond high school.

The event gave them a chance to tell everyone whether they are going to college, military service or planning a career in other areas.

Here’s what two of them had to say.

”I chose Millsaps because it’s always been my dream school,” said Charlie Barnes. “I grew up in Millsaps. My dad went there. They have really amazing programs for what I want to do.”

Alijahnique Cain said, ”I chose Louisiana Tech because it’s a very, like, home felt requirement, and it has amazing academics, athletics and activities and it’s just an amazing STEM school overall.”

The Class of 2022 is the first to celebrate Decision Day since the Covid-19 pandemic began two-and-a-half years ago.

The special day encourages the Titans culture of college and career readiness by focusing on academic accomplishments and future plans.

