Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study state paid $250,000 for
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study showing top picks for new stadium site
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies
Ex-Dollar General employee arrested for Dollar General robberies

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
FILE - Former U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq war double amputee Brian Kolfage, second from...
2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser
Mendenhall makeup artist wins a chance to learn in New York
Mendenhall makeup artist wins a chance to learn in New York
Vicksburg bar owners file federal lawsuit to reopen after being shut down 3 times
Vicksburg bar owners file federal lawsuit to reopen after being shut down 3 times