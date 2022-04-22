Mendenhall makeup artist wins a chance to learn in New York

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Out of thousands of applicants, Mendenhall’s Kayla Jones was chosen to be one of eighty people to continue their makeup career in New York - but that’s not where her story will end.

“It’s such a huge opportunity for me I want to give back,” she stated.

Jones, the 31-year-old makeup artist from Starr, has won herself a chance to pursue her dream of being a professional makeup artist by participating in the IArtist Program - a three-day session to learn from the best in the industry.

“They choose 80 artists in the world to be in their program,” she explained. “And I think out of thousands of applicants, I got picked.”

But paying for the $1,500 program was going to be difficult -- so she thought.

“Within a couple of days, my tuition was fully funded by other makeup artists, other clients, other hairstylist. My husband paid for a good bit of it. And it was amazing. I really felt really supported.”

Jones says she thinks she was picked because of her essay, which mentions what she would intend to do with the new techniques and skills she would learn. She wrote she didn’t want to keep that information to herself.

“I wanted to be able to teach all ages of women and offer lessons. I really want to teach the ages between 10 to 15 how to do your makeup properly, how to properly take care of your brushes, and all that.”

To inspire is her goal, and help other Mississippi artists’ dreams become possible.

“To bring it back home and to teach, you know, other makeup artists that may never get to go up that way. Or, you know, girls who dream, like, to be a makeup artist like me, to be able to teach them what I’ve learned from the bigger ones means a lot to me.”

