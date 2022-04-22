15-year-old dies after being shot in face Friday morning, officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the killing of a teenager early Friday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart says the victim is 15-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr.

He was shot in the face, the coroner said.

The incident happened on Woody Drive in South Jackson around 4 a.m.

JPD has not released any details as to what happened leading up to the shooting, but WLBT crews noticed the heavy police presence Friday morning as well as multiple people being taken away in handcuffs.

We’re working to learn more information about this investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.