Hinds Co. wants second civil contempt order regarding jail noncompliance tossed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County wants the second civil contempt order against it tossed.

Attorneys for the county are asking U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves to reconsider the contempt order he handed down against the county in March, after he said it again had failed to comply with a jail consent decree.

The county, though, argues that it was working toward compliance and cites “various mitigating circumstances” that prevented it from fulfilling decree mandates.

The motion to reconsider was filed Wednesday, about a week after Reeves issued a ruling scaling back the consent decree governing the Raymond Detention Center.

It also comes as the judge says that the county could still face consequences for failing to comply with the original decree, which was implemented in 2016, and a stipulated order, which was handed down in 2020.

The county says the contempt order does not take into consideration the mitigating circumstances that prevented it from implementing the decree, specifically as it relates to conditions in the jail’s notorious A-Pod.

“The record from the nearly three-week evidentiary hearing makes clear the county is actively engaged in closing down A-Pod, but the mitigating potential of these efforts was not considered,” the attorneys state.

Attorneys go on to state that civil contempt typically does not have a “punitive function” and is used to “coerce compliance with a court order.” To find an entity in civil contempt, it must “establish by clear and convincing evidence 1) that a court order was in effect, 2) that the order required certain conduct by the respondent, and 3) that the respondent failed to comply with the court’s order.”

County representatives also state that defendants can use “inability to comply” as a defense, but have to show the “mitigating circumstances” that prevented them from complying with a court order.

As far as the jail is concerned, the biggest mitigating circumstance is where detainees would be housed.

Individuals would have to be relocated before renovations in the A-Pod could get underway.

Currently, A-Pod houses 140 detainees. The recently renovated B-Pod can house 120.

Meanwhile, some logistics still must be worked out before anyone can be moved into the renovated area, Sheriff Tyree Jones explained.

Jones did not say when those issues would be addressed or when detainees would be moved but said he does “look to have some relief in A-Pod soon.”

A-Pod has been a major source of contention for federal officials for months.

The county also had to make numerous improvements to the unit as part of its 2016 consent decree governing jail conditions, as well as the related stipulated order handed down in 2020.

Among concerns, the unit has some of the highest numbers of assaults and fires, as well as the highest levels of contraband found in the Raymond Detention Center.

As for structural issues, doors there do not lock and many cells do not have working lights. The unit also has a large number of “trash dumpster cells,” which occur when the cells become so unliveable that the doors on them are welded shut, and detainees begin using them to throw their trash.

In his second contempt order, Reeves specifically discussed conditions in A-Pod, saying “there is clear and convincing evidence that Hinds County and its board of supervisors have failed to comply with the consent decree and stipulated order as they pertain” to that unit.

Because of the conditions there, some detention officers refuse to work in the unit and have allowed gang committees to take over.

Renovations in B-Pod will help address several concerns. Among upgrades, the sliding doors have been replaced with swinging doors, which are harder for inmates to manipulate. New cameras have also been installed to better monitor detainee activities, the sheriff says.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.