First Alert Forecast: Our Friday is setting up quite nicely as we see another dry and clear day! Our rain chances return Sunday!

Dry and quiet conditions continue for us on this Friday. Our weekend sets up just as nicely as we see our next chance of showers return on Sunday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! Our Friday is setting up quite nicely. Clear skies will continue into the late afternoon, and we are looking at a clear evening this Friday. No rain is expected today. Our Highs today are expected to reach into the mid-80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

As we go into the weekend, our Saturday and Sunday look nice. We do see our rain chances return slightly Sunday late afternoon.

Our Saturday sets up nicely, but we are seeing showers return on Sunday and then storms to follow on Monday!

Saturday, mostly sunny conditions and quiet and dry. Highs on Saturday are in the mid-80s, and Lows fall to the low 60s.

As we move into Sunday, we see a small chance for rain returning to the area. Highs on Sunday are in the mid-80s with partly sunny conditions and a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Sunday fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, storms return to the area with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the low 80s, with Lows falling to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday, our rain chances taper off with a 40% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 40s

Wednesday, our Highs return to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions, and our Lows rebound to the low 50s. A clear evening for our Wednesday.

Thursday, Highs return to the low 80s and we see mostly sunny skies.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

