First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet & warm this weekend ahead of greater rain chances early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather will remain warm and quiet this evening and going forward into the overnight hours. With winds flowing out of the south and east, it will be a slow and steady cool down. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog could potentially also develop later tonight into early Saturday morning, which could cause low visibility on the roadways.

The weekend forecast will be nice for the most part as high pressure continues to hold strong to the east of us. It will feel very summer-like out all weekend long with high temperatures expected to peak in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers Sunday afternoon/evening as moisture increases, but shouldn’t have a big impact on your weekend plans.

A greater chance for rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday as our next frontal system marches in. The severe threat with this system currently looks very low and minimal. Lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday as the front exits to the east. Cooler air will also be filtering in by this time with highs forecast to reach the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. Drier weather will return through the rest of the week as temperatures quickly rebound back to the 80s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.