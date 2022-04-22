First Alert Forecast: early summer warmth this weekend

FRIDAY: A ‘lather, rinse, repeat’ forecast to round out the week from what we had on Thursday. A few patches of fog and clouds will greet some heading out the door – but giving way to sunshine with highs running up into the lower to middle 80s after a start in the 50s and 60s. We’ll bottom out in the 50s to lower 60s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will hang around the region through the upcoming weekend – yielding mostly to partly sunny skies both on Saturday and Sunday. Expect rain chances to be near 0% Saturday; though, a few showers could sneak back in late Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will gradually increase, leading to the chance for a few showers by Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another storm system will move across the region through to kick off the new work and school week, yielding chances for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. While severe weather isn’t anticipated, we’ll keep an eye on the storms and their evolution. Rain will hang around for the start of Tuesday before clearing out – highs will go from the 80s Monday to the lower to middle 70s Tuesday. Expect a quick rebound back into the 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies through mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

