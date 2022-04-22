Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was involved in two wrecks and a police chase before finally being captured by police in Kosciusko.

It happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. when officers responded to the Sunflower Grocery Store for a report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident.

Officers were given a description, tag number, and direction of travel for the vehicle that left the scene.

Authorities attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and was soon involved in a second accident.

Undeterred, the driver continued to flee, at times exceeding 100 miles-per-hour.

The vehicle stopped at a home where the driver then exited the vehicle and ran into the house. However, officers were able to place the suspect into custody without incident.

The driver, Antwon Johnson, was charged with felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, and no proof of insurance. He was given a bond of $6,200 and was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.

