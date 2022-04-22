Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MDOT to close I-55 NB to I-20 EB for bridge repairs Friday

The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a popular stretch of interstate beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The left and right lanes of I-55 northbound to I-20 eastbound between exit 92C and exit 45 in Jackson will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Crews will be making pavement repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

Traffic will temporarily shift to open travel lanes and MDOT says motorists are advised to drive slow and pay attention to posted signage during the temporary lane closures.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.
Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study state paid $250,000 for
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study showing top picks for new stadium site

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer warmth this weekend
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development