MDOT to close I-55 NB to I-20 EB for bridge repairs Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a popular stretch of interstate beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The left and right lanes of I-55 northbound to I-20 eastbound between exit 92C and exit 45 in Jackson will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Crews will be making pavement repairs associated with the I-20 bridge replacement project.

Traffic will temporarily shift to open travel lanes and MDOT says motorists are advised to drive slow and pay attention to posted signage during the temporary lane closures.

