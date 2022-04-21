WLBT’s things to know 4/21/22: Medicaid expansion, JPD dispatchers, T’kia Bevily trial location, military assistance for Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Medicaid expansion

Mississippi lawmakers left Jackson without getting resolutions on two big issues: ballot initiatives and Medicaid expansion. There are 38 states that have expanded Medicaid. Some Mississippians got tired of not joining that list and started a ballot initiative to make it happen. Now that that process is derailed, what does that mean for expansion chances? Advocates admit the most likely avenue to get Medicaid expansion in Mississippi is no longer available. “When Healthcare for Mississippi was started, it appeared to be the only way to get the ball rolling was to do it through a ballot initiative,” noted pediatrician Dr. John Gaudet. “All indicators pointed to the fact that this ballot initiative was going to be successfully placed on the ballot and was going to pass.”

2. JPD dispatchers

Some residents are frustrated over the Jackson Police Department’s response time. According to Hinds County Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods, it took nearly an hour from the time she got in a car accident to the time a JPD officer got to the scene. “I called the police about 50 minutes ago. To be exact, it was 5:55, and here it is, 6:49,” Woods said. “Now, that’s ridiculous.” Woods said it took five calls and over a half an hour before she connected with a dispatcher. The accident happened just outside Iron Horse Grill, which is about thirteen minutes from JPD headquarters by foot.

3. T’kia Bevily trial location

The trial for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter will be moved to a new location. According to court documents, the murder trial of T’Kia Bevily, which was initially going to take place in the Claiborne County Circuit Court on May 2, will now happen in the Monroe County Circuit Court. In October 2017, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith died due to blunt force trauma to the head. Bevily and Jurayah’s father, Morris, was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2019 after it was learned that Smith was in their custody when she died. Bevily was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder in January 2021, but her conviction was overturned after a judge found out a juror was related to the victim, resulting in Bevily getting a new trial.

4. Help for Ukraine

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday of the Ukrainians' efforts against the Russian invasion.

President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a White House official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden would use a Thursday morning speech at the White House to detail plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that his administration has already approved for Ukraine. The new package is expected to include much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

