Tree remover who played at Battlefield Park removes trees damaged during tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three weeks ago, a tornado’s path through Jackson caused damage to the city’s oldest park. Dozens of trees that stood for decades were toppled.

Wednesday, cleanup began, and the man doing the job has a special connection with the park.

“I kinda grew up in this park. I used to play here,” said Will Reed.

The owner of A1 Tree Service is working to help restore Battlefield Park after an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 miles-per-hour caused trees to fall throughout the grounds. Forty years ago he spent fun times beneath the canopy of trees.

“It’s kinda surreal to actually be in the position now to be cleaning it up,” said Reed.

You can see the downed trees passing along Highway 80. Reed is tasked with removing 47 pine and white oak trees that were either uprooted or snapped.

Little did he know on March 30, while watching the system in Brandon, that the storm would bring him back to his childhood.

“I actually saw it. It went back up. I saw the tail end of it,” said Reed. “But it rose back up and I guess it was just losing it, but that was the same storm that did this.”

The 58-year-old attended Provine High School and graduated from Forest High School. He had to wait two weeks for the ground to dry to get started Wednesday on the removal.

The most dangerous part, he says, is tackling the trees that are half standing. It’s work he hopes will bring smiles to the people who take pleasure in visiting the city’s oldest and largest park.

“I’m gonna enjoy doing this,” added Reed.

Weather permitting, the Brandon business owner expects the work to be finished by next week.

