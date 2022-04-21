Shooting in Waveland leaves one dead, one injured

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Waveland early Thursday morning left one person dead and another injured.

According to Waveland Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Hargett Street in reference to a shooting. Once there, officers discovered two people were shot.

Both victims were transported to hospitals. One of the victims later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

At some point, a vehicle connected to the shooting crashed into one resident’s home, confirmed Police Chief Mike Prendergast.

Police have not provided any additional information about a suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting, saying only that they are in the early stages of the investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Waveland Police at 228-467-3669. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.