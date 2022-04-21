Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect in McComb shooting

Demarques Washington
Demarques Washington(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday.

Police were called to a home on North Live Oak Street where someone had been shot.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Demarques Washington.

He’s 5-feet-6 inches tall, 135 pounds and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be, call Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

