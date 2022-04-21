Saturday is National Picnic Day! Find fresh fruits, veggies, desserts at the Farmers Market

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love fresh fruits, veggies, or homemade desserts, you can find them at the Mississippi Farmer’s Market Saturday, April 23.

It’s National Picnic Day, and you’re invited to grab a blanket to sit at the market, shop, and eat.

“The Mississippi Farmers Market has just what you need to enjoy a picnic this weekend. Grab your basket and head downtown to the market to fill it up with some great things for a meal outdoors,” the market said in a press release.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“If you want a traditional sandwich lunch, pick up some bread and fresh veggies to build your perfect sammie. If you’d like to grill, there are shrimp and fresh beef.”

Broccoli, cauliflower, strawberries, cabbage, lettuce, microgreens, flowers, squash, carrots, bell peppers, turnip roots, spinach, collard greens, mustard greens, ginger, Tumeric, black garlic, carrots, beets, beef-pastured pork, jumbo Gulf shrimp, milk, honey, coffee, tea, sauces, cheese, eggs, pork skins, jams & jellies, relishes, freshly-baked bread, pecans, fresh frozen blueberries, homemade apple and peach turnovers, works of art

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.