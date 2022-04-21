Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Saturday is National Picnic Day! Find fresh fruits, veggies, desserts at the Farmers Market

(Public Domain Pictures via MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love fresh fruits, veggies, or homemade desserts, you can find them at the Mississippi Farmer’s Market Saturday, April 23.

It’s National Picnic Day, and you’re invited to grab a blanket to sit at the market, shop, and eat.

“The Mississippi Farmers Market has just what you need to enjoy a picnic this weekend. Grab your basket and head downtown to the market to fill it up with some great things for a meal outdoors,” the market said in a press release.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“If you want a traditional sandwich lunch, pick up some bread and fresh veggies to build your perfect sammie. If you’d like to grill, there are shrimp and fresh beef.”

Here are just some of the items you will find at the market this weekend:

Broccoli, cauliflower, strawberries, cabbage, lettuce, microgreens, flowers, squash, carrots, bell peppers, turnip roots, spinach, collard greens, mustard greens, ginger, Tumeric, black garlic, carrots, beets, beef-pastured pork, jumbo Gulf shrimp, milk, honey, coffee, tea, sauces, cheese, eggs, pork skins, jams & jellies, relishes, freshly-baked bread, pecans, fresh frozen blueberries, homemade apple and peach turnovers, works of art

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Loretta Clayton-Treadwell
Woman accused of threatening to blow up son’s school over missing backpack
Police are investigating after a shooting in Waveland early Thursday morning left one person...
Shooting in Waveland leaves one dead, one injured
A black bear
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars