Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.

By Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some residents are frustrated over the Jackson Police Department’s response time.

According to Hinds County Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods, it took nearly an hour from the time she got in a car accident to the time a JPD officer got to the scene.

“I called the police about 50 minutes ago. To be exact, it was 5:55, and here it is, 6:49,” Woods said. “Now, that’s ridiculous.”

Woods said it took five calls and over a half an hour before she connected with a dispatcher.

The accident happened just outside Iron Horse Grill, which is about thirteen minutes from JPD headquarters by foot.

“I can walk to the police department,” she said. “I’d say we may be about six blocks.”

The Hinds County official wasn’t the only one who faced this issue on Tuesday.

One resident who works in the Jackson area took to Facebook Wednesday morning, saying it also took five calls before connecting with a dispatcher after she was robbed.

She said the robbery was non-threatening, but couldn’t help but ask herself, “What if it was an armed robbery? What if we were in danger?”

After ranting, the dispatcher allegedly told her that they can’t answer every phone call. If that’s the case, she and Woods fear what will happen if someone is caught up in a life-threatening situation.

“I just can’t understand why it’s taking so long for them to come and work an accident,” Woods said. “Had I been seriously injured, who knows where I would be.”

We brought these concerns to JPD’s spokesperson, but never got a response back.

