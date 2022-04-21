No Library Left Behind

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are 14 libraries in the Jackson Hinds Library System. Many of them are open and thriving.

However, several need updating and repairs.

In fact, the Richard Wright Library is closed to the public until much-needed repairs can be made. But there’s no date on when that will happen.

With the advances of technology, libraries are seeing less and less action. Add to that the skyrocketing price of building supplies and materials, and repairs are falling by the wayside.

So, if people are no longer visiting and the repairs are not necessarily happening, what does that mean for the libraries in our communities?

“We are all natural storytellers and we love reading other people’s stories, so yes, I think Mississippians love books,” said Ellen Daniels. “And if everyone had the access to them, I think people would eat them up.”

Daniels is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Book Festival - an event that brings thousands with a love for reading to the state capital to meet and greet their favorite authors, buy books, and immerse themselves in different worlds.

While book festivals are limited events, libraries are forever. Often staples in communities. But a walk down Manhattan Road shows that even libraries can be forgotten.

“I think one thing to understand is that our governing library board has the responsibility for governing the library system,” said Floyd Council, who is the new executive director for the Jackson Hinds Library System.

“But the buildings either belong to the City of Jackson or they belong to a city within the county,” he added. “Which means that the state law in the State of Mississippi prohibits library systems from owning the buildings and making substantial repairs to them. So the buildings have to be maintained by the owners for the benefit of the taxpaying citizens.”

One building in disrepair is used to house the Charles Tisdale Library. For years, the basement has flooded and now about eight feet of standing water is occupying the building’s lower level.

The windows are boarded, there is trash everywhere and though the building is abandoned, the door was open. Clearly a spot for the homeless, our crew dared not even take a step inside.

The only reminder that it was once a library are the thousands of forgotten books left behind.

No longer the responsibility of the Jackson Hinds Library System, the building stands as a real-life reminder of what can happen to libraries when escalating decline snowballs out of control.

“We have other buildings that have been leaking, like our beautiful Richard Wright location. And we have taken a very, very aggressive strategy to preserve the materials. And, you know, so while we’re waiting for different repairs to be made, you know, we have books in that library, we have books that we even bought from a grant fund to go into that library.”

Even the Eudora Welty Library downtown is showing signs of decline. Missing windows, leaking ceilings, and more.

“And, in my mind, I think that sort of a makeover for Welty would give the City of Jackson and Hinds County, a central library in Welty that’s comparable to these other big, beautiful markets. And that’s comparable to our museum campus and to what’s going on at the planetarium. So it’s going to take some time and a coalition to get there. So this is about far more than just a leaky roof. This is about the vision and the future of the Jackson Hinds Library System, which has an amazing history, you know, ranging from the turn of the century during the Carnegie era before 1991.”

Ellen Daniels agrees. She says libraries provide a safe haven for children that many don’t even consider.

“So many children are in disadvantaged homes,” she said. “And what a wonderful thing for them to be able to escape is through books and the way they can do that is by going to their local library.”

She’s absolutely right. Mississippi superstar and author Angie Thomas recently told us her mom sought shelter inside a library after a shooting when she was smaller.

And that’s where her love affair for books began.

Thomas said, “My mom, after she realized I was okay, she put me in the car and took me to the Medgar Evers Library, told the librarian what had happened and told her, Look, I can’t put her on a plane and take her to see the world. All I can do is get her books. Can you please show her some books that will show her there’s more to the world than Georgetown, than Center Street, than Aaron Henry Park and that shooting? And the librarian, she loaded me up with books and suddenly the world was opened up to me. Had I known on that day that those two guys getting into a shootout that it would change my life as I know it, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

“Not everyone can purchase their own books,” added Daniels, “so we need that resource for people who can’t, that don’t have access to buying their own books that can get them free of charge.”

Mr. Council is brand new, but has huge plans for the library system. He wants to integrate more advanced technology into the library system to encourage and engage library patrons.

He’s even talking about adding a special hotspot for teens that would encourage them to bring their devices to the library and connect online.

Community engagement also includes possibly sharing hotspots with library patrons to ensure they can get online.

As for the Mississippi Book Festival, it’s August 20, right on the state capitol grounds. This year’s speaker will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Alice Walker.

