Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JPS hosts college fair for 11th graders to get information

Jackson Public School District
Jackson Public School District(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have an 11th grader inside the Jackson Public School District, educators are hosting a fair for your child.

JPS is hosting a Juniors’ College Fair on Friday, April 22 at Lanier High School.

It’s located at 833 West Maple Street from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The district said this is an opportunity for juniors to learn more about the college admissions process, summer programs, tuition and scholarships.

Juniors' College Fair
Juniors' College Fair(JPS)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Dr. Carey Wright (Photo source: MS Dept. of Education)
State superintendent of education to retire June 2022
Saturday is National Picnic Day! Find fresh fruits, veggies, desserts at the Farmers Market
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Loretta Clayton-Treadwell
Woman accused of threatening to blow up son’s school over missing backpack