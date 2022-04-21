JPS hosts college fair for 11th graders to get information

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have an 11th grader inside the Jackson Public School District, educators are hosting a fair for your child.

JPS is hosting a Juniors’ College Fair on Friday, April 22 at Lanier High School.

It’s located at 833 West Maple Street from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The district said this is an opportunity for juniors to learn more about the college admissions process, summer programs, tuition and scholarships.

Juniors' College Fair (JPS)

