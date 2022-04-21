First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few sprinkles or showers are possible tonight as a disturbance moves through the area. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No severe weather is expected tonight or at all for the rest of this week. Sunshine will return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with overnight and morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The humidity will be moving in and sticking around as well. The next frontal system will move into the region on Monday. Sunday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and highs in the middle and upper 80s. Monday will bring a better chance for thunderstorms, but a widespread severe threat is unlikely. Highs early next week will be in the upper 70s to near 80. South wind at 15mph tonight and 10mph Thursday. Average high is 78 and the average low is 54 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 7:34pm.

