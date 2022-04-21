Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm pattern holds late week, into weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Clouds will break through the morning hours – leading to bright sunshine and warm temperatures through the day. Expect balmy breezes to continue with occasional gusts to 20-30 mph. Temperatures will get into the lower to middle 80s after starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s early. Skies become mainly clear overnight – we’ll remain mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: A ‘lather, rinse, repeat’ forecast to round out the week. A few patches of fog and clouds will greet some heading out the door – but giving way to sunshine with highs running up into the lower to middle 80s after a start in the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure beginning to scoot east of the area, sunshine will fade behind some clouds into the weekend. Highs will still run in the middle – even some upper – 80s. Humidity levels won’t spike until the late parts of the weekend with an approaching system that will kick up a chance for widely spaced showers and storms, leading into early next week. The current timing of the system looking to be centered, now, over Monday afternoon and evening. Most of the rain potential will shift out through early Tuesday – we’ll fall back into the 70s for highs through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

