First Alert Forecast: Dry and quiet the next couple of days with warmer temperatures in the South. Rain looks to return Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! We’re seeing an increase in cloud cover as we move closer to the afternoon. Some areas are seeing patchy skies. Temperatures are warming up through the week, and today, we expect Highs to reach the low 80s. As we continue to transition back into the evening temperatures will fall as we see clear conditions return for the evening. Tonight’s Lows are expected to fall to the upper 50s, and low 60s.

Friday, we continue our quiet streak with Highs reaching into the mid-80s with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny conditions and quiet and dry. Highs on Saturday are in the mid-80s, and Lows fall to the low 60s.

Our next chance for storms looks to be Monday of next week!

As we move into Sunday, we see a slight chance for rain returning to the area. Highs on Sunday, are in the upper 80s with partly sunny conditions and a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Sunday fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, storms return to the area with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Monday low 80s with Lows falling to the mid-50s.

Tuesday, our rain chances taper off with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 70s and Lows are falling to the low 50s.

Wednesday, our Highs return to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

