Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Dry and quiet the next couple of days with warmer temperatures in the South. Rain looks to return Sunday

Highs reaching back into the mid-80s where we are seeing cloudy conditions developing around...
Highs reaching back into the mid-80s where we are seeing cloudy conditions developing around the Jackson/Metro area and northern counties in our viewing area!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! We’re seeing an increase in cloud cover as we move closer to the afternoon. Some areas are seeing patchy skies. Temperatures are warming up through the week, and today, we expect Highs to reach the low 80s. As we continue to transition back into the evening temperatures will fall as we see clear conditions return for the evening. Tonight’s Lows are expected to fall to the upper 50s, and low 60s.

Friday, we continue our quiet streak with Highs reaching into the mid-80s with Lows falling to the low 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny conditions and quiet and dry. Highs on Saturday are in the mid-80s, and Lows fall to the low 60s.

Our next chance for storms looks to be Monday of next week!

As we move into Sunday, we see a slight chance for rain returning to the area. Highs on Sunday, are in the upper 80s with partly sunny conditions and a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Sunday fall to the mid-60s.

Monday, storms return to the area with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Monday low 80s with Lows falling to the mid-50s.

Tuesday, our rain chances taper off with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are in the upper 70s and Lows are falling to the low 50s.

Wednesday, our Highs return to the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Our next chance for storms looks to be Monday of next week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet pattern late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm pattern holds late week, into weekend
Trending warmer this weekend
First Alert Forecast:
Trending warmer this weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet and warm pattern to continue into this weekend