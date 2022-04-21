First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warmer weather is moving in, and the humidity is on the rise. Overnight lows tonight will be in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and more muggy with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Morning lows will be close to 60. The humidity may be high enough Sunday to generate a few showers or a thunderstorms, but the chances are small and the threat of severe weather is even lower. A cold front will slowly push across the region Monday and Tuesday. While Monday will give us highs in the lower 80s, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may even be strong or severe. A widespread severe threat is unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms may linger Tuesday as temperatures trend lower. Highs will be in the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s. Average high is 78 and the average low is 55 this time of year. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and southerly at 10mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:35pm.

