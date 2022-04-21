Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An escaped inmate from Louisiana crashed off Interstate 59 after a 15-mile chase with law enforcement Thursday, according to official reports.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they were notified by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an escaped inmate, reportedly from a halfway house in New Orleans, was possibly traveling on Interstate 59 in the Troop J area around 11:30 a.m.

A state trooper noticed a 2016 black Nissan Sentra traveling north on Interstate 59 near the 80 mile-marker and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

MHP said the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

