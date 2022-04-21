Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Escaped Louisiana inmate crashes off I-59 after 15-mile chase

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area...
The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An escaped inmate from Louisiana crashed off Interstate 59 after a 15-mile chase with law enforcement Thursday, according to official reports.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they were notified by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an escaped inmate, reportedly from a halfway house in New Orleans, was possibly traveling on Interstate 59 in the Troop J area around 11:30 a.m.

A state trooper noticed a 2016 black Nissan Sentra traveling north on Interstate 59 near the 80 mile-marker and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

MHP said the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.

The driver and a passenger received injuries from the crash and were transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near...
The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit followed until the car lost control and crashed near the 95 mile-marker.(Photo submitted by Taylor Harrop)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A black bear
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars
MDHS Executive Director, Bob Anderson says New and Davis are not included in the first round of...
Nancy and Zach New plead guilty to federal charges in private school scheme
Kayla Cooper, 22, was murdered on Easter Sunday, leaving behind three children under the age of...
Family grieving loss of young Wiggins mother killed on Easter Sunday
Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.
Residents say JPD dispatchers aren’t answering the phones. JPD has no response.
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study state paid $250,000 for
EXCLUSIVE: WLBT obtains JSU Stadium Feasibility Study showing top picks for new stadium site

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: early summer warmth this weekend
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store
Driver involved in wreck, police chase after hit-and-run at Kosciusko grocery store
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development
Zoning Board recommends denial of Highland Colony development