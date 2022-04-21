Dogs attack girls as they play in their yard, leaving 1 needing stitches

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A girl was injured when dogs attacked her Wednesday in Tishomingo County, Mississippi.

Burnsville Police Chief Randy Trim said the incident happened about 4:40 p.m. on Eastport Street.

He said two dogs playing frisbee with their owner suddenly crossed into a neighbor’s yard and attacked two girls. The girls were playing in their own yard.

One girl received injuries to her wrist, neck and leg. She was taken to the emergency room for stitches and released.

The police chief said the owner tried to pull the dogs off the girl. He said the dogs are vaccinated and had received rabies shots.

As for what’s next for the dogs, the police chief said the incident is under investigation.

