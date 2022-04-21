Connect. Shop. Support Local.
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch

FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service only one month after it was launched was made by new management after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch.

In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April.

CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings.

In his memo, Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than “stand-alone offerings.” Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.

Licht said some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service’s employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros. Discovery. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader,” Licht wrote.

Under AT&T, there were $100 million in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+.

