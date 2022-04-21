Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after three cars crashed into a bear.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy 61 in Claiborne County, near Willows Road.

Officials say three separate vehicles collided with a bear that crossed into the roadway.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The other drivers were uninjured.

The bear did not survive and was recovered by officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Both agencies are investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.