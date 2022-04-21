Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Bear killed after walking onto Hwy 61, hit by 3 cars

A black bear
A black bear(PIXNIO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after three cars crashed into a bear.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. on Hwy 61 in Claiborne County, near Willows Road.

Officials say three separate vehicles collided with a bear that crossed into the roadway.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The other drivers were uninjured.

The bear did not survive and was recovered by officers with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Both agencies are investigating.

