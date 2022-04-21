Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board

Some parents brought forward the proposal after the school board allowed a Bible study group during school hours. (Source: WHP/CNN)
By WHP staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A proposed “Satan club” at a Pennsylvania school was voted down Tuesday.

A school board in York voted eight to one against approving the after-school program designed for children as young as 5.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder said it doesn’t support worshiping Satan or any religion but, rather, teaches rational and scientific ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the program in response to the board green-lighting a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest.

Members from the Satanic Temple said the debate is far from over and said they’re considering legal action.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder says the school board does not have the authority to decide which religious organizations can hold after-school clubs.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
JPD: 61-year-old woman found shot in head on Johnston Street
Dorothy Jean Burks was last seen near the 16000 block of Fifth Street at 2pm on Wednesday,...
Police: Body found matching description of missing 75-year-old woman
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue found on side of highway hours after stolen from park
Jurayah Smith (bottom) was killed in October 2017 after receiving multiple blunt force trauma...
Trial location moved for capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them
Mississippi man arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 people and raping them

Latest News

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet pattern late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm pattern holds late week, into weekend
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school 'Satan club' voted down