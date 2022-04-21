17-year-old boy killed, 2 other injured during wreck in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were injured and one person was killed after an early-morning wreck on Highway 27 in Copiah County.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a teen girl lost control of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. The car overturned and three people inside were thrown out.

The girl and a man were taken to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The third occupant, Nicholas A. Derouen, 17, of Wesson, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

