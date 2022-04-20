‘Years of deliberate indifference’: Justice Dept. says conditions at Parchman violate Constitution

SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Justice released a report Wednesday regarding conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman that they say are unconstitutional.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner for the Northern District of Mississippi and U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi mapped out the facility’s conditions in a 59-page report.

They say there is reason to believe that there are violations to both the eighth and fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The eighth amendment deals with issues of cruel and unusual punishments; it also outlaws excessive bail and fines.

The fourteenth amendment says, in part, no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

There are four specific areas where the Justice Department believes Mississippi Department of Corrections is failing to provide constitutional rights to inmates at Parchman:

Failing to provide adequate mental health treatment to people with serious mental health needs: the Justice Department says MDOC’s intake screening and mental health assessments are flawed and fail to properly identify inmates who need mental health care. They also say Parchman does not have enough qualified mental health staff to meet the inmates’ needs.

Failing to take sufficient suicide prevention measures to protect people at risk of self-harm: the Justice Department says MDOC is not identifying inmates who are at risk of suicide, often housing them in dangerous areas that are not suicide resistant and often unsupervised.

Subjecting people to prolonged isolation in solitary confinement in egregious conditions that place their physical and mental health at substantial risk of serious harm: the Justice Department says MDOC is subjecting inmates to “segregation in restrictive housing for months and even years under egregious environmental conditions that pose a substantial risk of serious harm from psychological deterioration.” They say there have been 12 suicides at Parchman in the last three years--all occurring in restrictive housing.

Failing to protect incarcerated people from violence at the hands of other incarcerated people: the Justice Department says MDOC is inadequately staffed and has subpar contraband control. They say this has led to 10 homicides since 2019, along with “an environment rife with weapons, drugs, gang activity, extortion and violence.”

“Our investigation uncovered evidence of systemic violations that have generated a violent and unsafe environment for people incarcerated at Parchman. We are committed to taking action that will ensure the safety of all people held at Parchman and other state prison facilities. We look forward to working with state officials to institute comprehensive reforms,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

The report says the issues are “severe, systemic and exacerbated by serious deficiencies in staffing and supervision.”

They added that MDOC has been on notice of these violations for years and has failed to address the violations.

“Years of MDOC’s deliberate indifference has resulted in serious harm and a substantial risk of serious harm to persons confined at Parchman,” the report reads.

Clarke says the Justice Department has presented its findings to the state of Mississippi and they are hopeful for a “mutually acceptable agreement” that addresses the Constitutional violations.

The investigation was launched in February 2020. That’s one month after the release of a 2019 inspection report from the Mississippi State Department of Health that reveals many cells in the prison lacked power, pillows and mattresses.

That report also mapped out black mold in the showers, bird nests inside cells and unlabeled or expired food.

There is also an ongoing investigation by the Justice Department at Southern Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

