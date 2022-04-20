WLBT’s Things To Know 4/20/22: Powerlifting controversy turns into kindness, fentanyl crackdown, Children’s of Mississippi donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.]

1. Powerlifting controversy turns into kindness

Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads (WCBI)

On April 1, a Bruce High School powerlifter was in danger of being disqualified from the state championship because of her hair. “I was a little angry,” said junior Diamond Campbell. “I [felt] shame a little bit, I kind of felt humiliated, like I was being picked on in a way.” Those are not the emotions a high school athlete should feel during a state championship. But it’s how Campbell says she felt after what she thought was her first lift during the MHSAA Girls Class 1 competition. “The head judge came up and she said, ‘She can’t wear the beads,’” Campbell says. Campbell says her teammates and coaches worked frantically to try and get the beads out in time.

2. Fentanyl crackdown

Fentanyl is killing Mississippians, and a new law is aimed at cracking down on drug dealers. It’s not intended to get the addicts in trouble. The families that gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday share a connection they wished they didn’t. “I don’t want him dying in vain,” said Linda Dove of her son. “It happened a couple of years ago; well, November will be two years. But it seems like it happened yesterday.” Fentanyl happened as it did for the other families standing alongside Linda Dove. But their willingness to share the hard parts of their story have led to this Parker’s Law being passed and now signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. “Talk to your loved ones,” urged Janice Berlin, who lost two sons to overdoses. “It only takes one pill one time. It’s a deadly, deadly drug.”

3. Children’s of Mississippi donation

Half a million dollars was donated today to the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The $500,000 donation will be used to help renovate and expand the facility. The Junior League of Jackson has been a long-time partner of Children’s Hospital and made the donation this afternoon. The project will more than double the number of exam rooms at the facility, double the size of infusion rooms as well as make it more private for patients. The size of the waiting room will increase and will be more interactive. It will include a digital aquarium and games. Doctors say this gift helps in serving children and families in Mississippi.

