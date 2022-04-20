Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

WLBT’s Things To Know 4/20/22: Powerlifting controversy turns into kindness, fentanyl crackdown, Children’s of Mississippi donation

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.]

1. Powerlifting controversy turns into kindness

Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads(WCBI)

On April 1, a Bruce High School powerlifter was in danger of being disqualified from the state championship because of her hair. “I was a little angry,” said junior Diamond Campbell. “I [felt] shame a little bit, I kind of felt humiliated, like I was being picked on in a way.” Those are not the emotions a high school athlete should feel during a state championship. But it’s how Campbell says she felt after what she thought was her first lift during the MHSAA Girls Class 1 competition. “The head judge came up and she said, ‘She can’t wear the beads,’” Campbell says. Campbell says her teammates and coaches worked frantically to try and get the beads out in time.

2. Fentanyl crackdown

Fentanyl is killing Mississippians, and a new law is aimed at cracking down on drug dealers. It’s not intended to get the addicts in trouble. The families that gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday share a connection they wished they didn’t. “I don’t want him dying in vain,” said Linda Dove of her son. “It happened a couple of years ago; well, November will be two years. But it seems like it happened yesterday.” Fentanyl happened as it did for the other families standing alongside Linda Dove. But their willingness to share the hard parts of their story have led to this Parker’s Law being passed and now signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. “Talk to your loved ones,” urged Janice Berlin, who lost two sons to overdoses. “It only takes one pill one time. It’s a deadly, deadly drug.”

3. Children’s of Mississippi donation

Half a million dollars was donated today to the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The $500,000 donation will be used to help renovate and expand the facility. The Junior League of Jackson has been a long-time partner of Children’s Hospital and made the donation this afternoon. The project will more than double the number of exam rooms at the facility, double the size of infusion rooms as well as make it more private for patients. The size of the waiting room will increase and will be more interactive. It will include a digital aquarium and games. Doctors say this gift helps in serving children and families in Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Boyfriend, girlfriend dead after murder-suicide in Jackson
Jerry Lee “JBird” Johnson
Teen charged after high schooler critically injured in drunken prom night crash
Stephanie Churchill
Former Miss. town clerk arrested for embezzlement
‘It’s under investigation’ | Few public details disclosed about JPD officer who made $140K from record overtime last year
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park
Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds return Wednesday; warming trend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: murkier Wednesday; warming trend ahead
Canton residents upset with cemetery conditions
Canton residents upset with cemetery conditions
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads
Powerlifters rally to help girl at state championship who faced disqualification over hair beads